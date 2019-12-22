You'll Miss The Holden Commodore Even More When You Watch One Lap The Nürburgring

Screenshot : Youtube

We lost the Holden Commodore last week and while the one we’ll say our last goodbyes to isn’t the same rear-wheel-drive, LS-powered muscle sedan we knew for most of the car’s run, we can keep the best Commodores in mind as we bid it farewell. In case you need a little refresher on what the car could do, this lap of the Nürburgring should be a good little refresher.

This lap features a VF Commodore Ute driven by Holden test driver Rob Trubiani. The V8 sounds great as a backdrop to the footage, and Rob does a voiceover as well. He does a great job of explaining how to make the most of the car through the tracks notoriously taxing curves.

Trubiani manages to get the ute around the Green Hell in a little more than eight minutes and 19 seconds which is damn impressive for such a large car, especially one with a bed out back rather than a full rear seat and trunk . Indeed, Australian car site Car Advice says that the Holden is only a second than the platform-mate, the contemporary Camaro SS.

