Drive Free or Die.

You'll Miss The Holden Commodore Even More When You Watch One Lap The Nürburgring

Max Finkel
Filed to:Holden Commodore
1.2K
2
Save
Screenshot: Youtube

We lost the Holden Commodore last week and while the one we’ll say our last goodbyes to isn’t the same rear-wheel-drive, LS-powered muscle sedan we knew for most of the car’s run, we can keep the best Commodores in mind as we bid it farewell. In case you need a little refresher on what the car could do, this lap of the Nürburgring should be a good little refresher.

This lap features a VF Commodore Ute driven by Holden test driver Rob Trubiani. The V8 sounds great as a backdrop to the footage, and Rob does a voiceover as well. He does a great job of explaining how to make the most of the car through the tracks notoriously taxing curves.

Trubiani manages to get the ute around the Green Hell in a little more than eight minutes and 19 seconds which is damn impressive for such a large car, especially one with a bed out back rather than a full rear seat and trunk. Indeed, Australian car site Car Advice says that the Holden is only a second than the platform-mate, the contemporary Camaro SS.

Advertisement

The VF was the last generation of the Commodore before Australian car production ceased and the current generation, essentially a rebadged Buick RegalOpel Insignia without a ute variant, was introduced. Now that car (which is good even if it doesn’t have a V8) is gone too, but the memories? The memories will be with us forever. And maybe the unsold stock.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Australia's Once-Beloved Holden Commodore Is Now Dead

Holden's Future Remains Bleak

You Can Still Buy a 'New' Chevrolet SS in Australia, Even Though Production Ended a Year Ago

About the author

Max Finkel
Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

TwitterPosts