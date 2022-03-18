My first car was an anemic 1991 Pontiac Grand Prix SE coupe. It was packing a slow 3100 V6 mated to an even slower automatic transmission powering the front wheels. It was underwhelming, but it looked cool as hell. Back in high school I would take that car to the local drags for Friday night run-what-you-brung test and tune sessions to see if I could beat my friends. I don’t remember what kinds of times I ran, but they were embarrassingly slow. But with this car, found on eBay, I could perhaps redeem myself.

Advertisement

Obviously this car shares very little with my old Grand Prix. The biggest difference is that it’s a full tube-frame race car with a Chevy 413 big block mounted up front powering the rear wheels. So much of the original Grand Prix has been removed from this car that it now weighs just 2,000 pounds, and makes around 845 horsepower.

Here’s the full listing description straight from eBay:

1995 Pontiac Drag Race Car. NO RESERVE, $200,000.00 invested, all the best parts, only 25 passes, Best Engineered award first time out, All fiberglass body no steel, Siamese Big block Chevy, 4.5 bore 3.312 stroke, for a high winding 413 ci motor. Jessel belt drive and rockers, all titanium valves, Lunati Cam, MSD model #AL7 ignition, Windberg crank, Hogan sheet metal intake, External oil pump, crank trigger, 1150 dominator, comes with a fresh 4.5 in stroke crank and new rods to make 572 ci motor, would nee d to be clearenced and balanced. All chrome moly tube chassis, entire car, with engine, weighs only 2000 lbs! 845 HP— see dyno sheet; power glide with pro brake, 5500 stall converter, 9-inch ford with Mark Williams gun-drilled axels and lightened spool, Goodyear Eagle 33-16-15 slicks, Wilwood front struts and brakes, Koni double adjustable shocks in back, with 4 link, all aluminum interior by the late Mark Reagan of AE Fabrication fame, only door car Mark ever did (he liked dragsters). Comes with a lot of extras, delay box, shifter switch, etc.

The dyno sheet is included with the car’s listing, but there are no demonstrative time slips from the 13 20. That’s a shame, because I’d love to see just how deep into the single digits a car like this can actually get. Surely it’s running nines, right? Right?

Advertisement

If you want to buy this car for yourself, and absolutely dominate a Radwood event or two, go check out the listing on eBay and make a bid or two. Of course, you might have to fight me for it.