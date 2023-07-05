You’re Too Late: Lamborghini Has Sold Out Of Combustion Engine Cars

Dear rich people, I’ve got some sad news for you. As well as it being socially unacceptable to fly everywhere on private jets these days and increasingly risky to take some of your favorite outlandish holidays, it’s also looking like you might have missed your chance to buy a Lamborghini that doesn’t come with a plug socket.



The Italian purveyor of exotic supercars has reportedly sold out of its fully internal-combustion-engined models, like the Huracan and Urus, until the end of their production. According to Reuters, this means that anyone rich enough to be putting a deposit down on a brand new Lambo will be signing up for one of the company’s electrified models. The site reports:

Order books for its Huracan and Urus models are full, marking the end of combustion engine vehicle production for the company, Stephan Winkelmann, head of the Volkswagen subsidiary, said. Winkelmann told [German newspaper] WELT the combustion engine models would be replaced by plug-in hybrids in 2024 and 2025, adding he expected the hybrid Revuelto model to be sold out by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Currently, Lamborghini’s only combustion engine models on sale are the V10-powered Huracan and the Urus SUV, which can be ordered with a four-liter, twin-turbo V8. Lamborghini made its last fully ICE V12 flagship last summer, when the final Aventador rolled off the production line in Italy.

Advertisement Advertisement

To prepare for the switch to hybrid power, Lamborghini has invested “at least 1.8 billion Euros,” which is about $2 billion, to produce a lineup of hybrid vehicles ready for release by 2024. The company’s next hybrid model is the Revuelto, which pairs a V12 engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.



Lamborghini will have its first fully electric model “by the end of the decade,” Reuters reports.