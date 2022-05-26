Legendary actor Ray Liotta died at 67 today, and it made me feel nostalgic for one of the most iconic scenes in film history: the Goodfellas helicopter chase . For those who have never seen it, the 8- minute scene tells the chaotic story of Liotta’s character, mobster Henry Hill, on a particularly out-of-control day. That being said, if you haven’t seen Goodfellas, you really ought too. To me, it’s Martin Scorsese’s best movie, and it’s streaming on HBO Max.

Here’s a couple of YouTube clips that, together, give you the whole chase scene . Why it’s split into two separate videos, I will never know. Regardless, watch them.

The way Liotta portrays a day in the life of an average mid-level mobster is just masterful. T he amount of physical acting Liotta does in the scene, the way he conveys drug-induced paranoia, is astonishing. It’s a sin he was never nominated for an Academy Award.

Advertisement

He runs around western Long Island like a man who really has a lot to do, and it’s all from the front seat of his delicious brown Cadillac coupe. Boy oh boy did he have a lot to do. Henry’s gotta pick up his brother at the hospital, drop off some silencers at Robert De Niro’s house and pick up some cocaine . All the while, he’s looking up at a helicopter that is following him around. At one point he’s even joined by his wife, who in my head- cannon is D r. Melfi before we see her in The Sopranos, to drop off — and partake in — a little bit of that coke. He’s making it all happen while preparing Sunday dinner, because he’s *hand gesture* Italian.

Anyway, sit back and watch this scene, because it really is a beautiful piece of filmmaking and is certainly one of the defining moment s of Liotta’s storied career. Rest in peace, Ray.