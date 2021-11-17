Catalonia’s trials champion Pol Tarres is on a quest to find his friend lost on a remote beach somewhere, and the only tools he has at his disposal are his wits and cunning. Oh, and a well-built Yamaha Ténéré 700 adventure bike. So he must take off on an epic multi-day adventure across the local area in which his friend is lost to determine exactly where it is that he is lost. Okay, so the premise of The Seeker 2 is a little bit wonky, and there’s not much in the way of plot or acting, but the resulting film is totally worth watching.

Prior to watching this I never would have believed that this bike would be capable of such astonishing feats. Obviously most of this has to do with rider skill, significant time learning the bike and the terrain, and having absolutely no fear. Clearly this dude is a next level rider. I wish I had even a fraction of his skills. That might even be enough for me to be able to pay the bills.

You most likely won’t want to watch this if you’re seriously afraid of heights, because some of the stuff that Pol does in this video wigged me the heck out. If he had put the front wheel even an inch wrong he’d have ended up tumbling down what looked like a very steep incline. If you do watch, th rough all of this it’s good to keep in mind that Yamaha’s T7 weighs in at 452 pounds. It’s not a light bike, so if it fell on top of Pol, it could well do a squish.

And if this video leaves you wanting more, you could go watch the more cerebral but equally entertaining original, The Seeker.



