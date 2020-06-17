Drive Free or Die.
You Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate These Translated Names Of Changli's Scooters

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled You Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate These Translated Names Of Changlis Scooters

Unlike most Americans, for obvious reasons I’ve been spending a bit more time on the website of the Chinese small-vehicle manufacturer, Changli. Not only does Changli make my remarkable cheapest-new-EV-in-the-world, but they also make a whole host of scooters and utility tricycles and mobility scooters and all sorts of transport devices. Also, when run through Google Translate, the names for these machines are absolutely astounding. Please, let me share some with you.

You can see one of my favorites up there on top, a small scooter named, perhaps with some hyperbole, God of War. If any Gods of War exist, and if they absolutely must visit Earth, I dearly hope that is exactly what they come in riding upon.

Their other names for scooters are fantastic as well:

Illustration for article titled You Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate These Translated Names Of Changlis Scooters
I don’t really get what’s up with all the “Second Round” names—maybe a second edition?—but I love the grandeur here. We have Kings, Turtle Kings and the King of the Scarab, which sounds like the boss in some Egyptology-themed video game. There’s also more animals of War, a Wolf and a Panther, as well as luxurious-sounding treasures like the Golden Bean and, of course, a Maybach.

Illustration for article titled You Need To Take A Moment To Appreciate These Translated Names Of Changlis Scooters
Oh, there’s more! So much more.

There’s the wonderful Double Lamp Turtle King, the Crystal Spirit, the Second Round Golden Eagle, the Ford, the weirdly pervy-sounding Mommy Baby, the Family Portrait, the Golden Apple, and the Constant Force, which, to be fair, I think is what “Changli” itself translates to.

My favorite might be the Small Pudding. I love that the same company makes one scooter called the God of War and one called the Small Pudding. That’s range, mothertrusters.

Oh, and the Turtle King Cool is great, because, sure, anyone can be cool, but can you be Turtle King Cool?

There’s more good names on the site, so poke around. I just felt it was important that you saw this.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

