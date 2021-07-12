You Have Until July 16 To Order A Power Stroke Diesel Ford F-150 And Then It's Dead

Photo : Jeff Glucker; Jalopnik

Ford has confirmed the current Ford F-150 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine’s days are literally numbered in the U.S., with ordering only open through this Friday, July 16 before it’s axed likely for good.

Advertisement

Ford Authority first reported that “the Ford 3.0L Power Stroke V6 will be dropped from the F-150 lineup in the near future,” which was later confirmed in more detail by The Drive directly from Ford.

From The Drive:

Ford explained to [The Drive] via email that you can order a brand-new, 14th-generation F-150 with the Power Stroke diesel, so long as it’s by Friday, July 16. If you do that, you’d have a pretty rare bird in your driveway come delivery time.﻿



It’s not clear what delivery time for the last of the Power Stroke F-150s would be given the current unfortunate economy of chip and part supply shortages, on top of Covid-19 virus complications over the last year, that have been bottlenecking production of other custom-order models like the new Ford Bronco for months.

As The Drive points out, and as any Ford salesperson worth their spit would likely explain, other engine options have caught up to the claimed advantages of the 250-horsepower, 440 lb-ft of torque Power Stroke’s once-unique applications. Cryptically, Ford does not break down the truck’s U.S. sales figures into specific models, so it’s not immediately clear how many 3.0-liter diesels Ford sold.

The new 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid truck, which gets improved fuel economy over the outgoing Power Stroke diesel, or the non-hybrid version of that 3.5-liter engine that puts down a near-identical 500 lb-ft of torque to the diesel, offer competitive packages depending on the driver’s habits. I’m sure some near-future hybrid-or-full electric powertrains will really fill any technical gaps in the lineup.

Photo : Jeff Glucker; Jalopnik

Advertisement

However, that’s not to say we aren’t losing something that’s a bit of a novelty. Our review of the 2018 3.0-liter Power Stroke F-150 from 2018 featured Jeff Glucker towing an airstream camper for an entire trip and never dipping below 20 MPG. It’s a charming truck with plenty of pull, but it just may finally really be redundant with modern hybrid technology.