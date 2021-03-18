You Could Own A Rally Car Sebastian Ogier Once Piloted

Photo : Citröen

If you have ever wanted to buy an actual motorsport machine, now is your chance because Saintéloc Racing is selling one of its WRC cars, a Citröen C3 chassis No. 20, as reported by Periodismo del Motor.



This C3 is just one of the machines Sebastian Ogier drove during WRC 2019, which would later be driven by Andreas Mikkelsen and Peter Solberg, too. Which is to say, this C3 is a thoroughbred Championship machine.

Just think of what’s possible with the C3. This could be you:

Well, maybe not quite with those same skills because Ogier is a juggernaut rally driver but you’ll look just as cool.

The Citröen C3 has no price listed on its ad, which likely means it costs a lot of money. Saintéloc is almost certainly looking to get this in the hands of a privateer team rather than a regular driver. Still, it would be cool to know what one of these machines sells for.

The ad also specifies the sale of the C3 includes set-ups for both tarmac and gravel runs. Among the rest of the kit that comes with the C3, the ad lists a gearbox, skid plates, diffusers, and a rear axle.

It could be a bargain, especially for fans of the rally drivers who’ve piloted this C3. Really, my biggest question is whether those sick white wheels are part of the sale. If they’re not, I’m walking.

This C3 has logged 1,000 kilometers, or about 620 miles, as a Pirelli test mule, according to the ad. It ran on behalf of the tire maker when it was developing its Scorpion KX tires for the 2021 WRC season. Pirelli notes that the tests logged over 200 kilometers per day, or about 124 miles, in order to comfortably exceed the mileage rally stages demand. I think its Pirelli testing only adds to its pedigree and solidifies this French rally car’s contribution to the sport.



It’s not often that we see machines of this caliber for sale publicly though I’m still chagrined there’s no listed price. If there were, I could maybe start another fantasy car piggy bank and daydream of owning a legit rally car, if only to drive to my local fast food joint.