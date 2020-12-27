You Can Turn A Mazda MX-5 Into A Classic Alfa Romeo 158 For Less Than $11,000

Photo : Tipo 184 ( Getty Images )

If you, like me, have ever wanted an old Grand Prix machine but do not have the money or the motivation required to maintain a classic car, th en I’ve got some good news for you. A new Tipo 184 kit can turn an old Mazda MX-5 Miata into an Alfa Romeo 158, a late-1930s vehicle that won the first official Formula One race at Silverstone in 1950.

Advertisement

If you’ve watched Ant Anstead’s MotorTrend show Wheeler Dealers, then you might know what’s up. This is Anstead’s latest project, and I have to admit: I’m a fan.

Anstead’s site lists very few details about this kit (you have to send in a deposit to learn more), but in an interview with F1 Geeks, Anstead revealed that Tipo 184 will be offering both a kit and a fully assembled car. That way, you can decide if you want to get down and dirty to craft your own Alfa—or if you just want the experience of driving one.

Advertisement

And... there is a caveat. The kit includes everythin g you need to make the Alfa, minus the Miata. You have to bring that along to do it yourself—but that’s still going to be a hell of a lot cheaper than buying an old Alfa outright. And, considering it’s a kit car, it’s not a perfect replica.

The kit in all its glory. Photo : Tipo 184

The kit is advertis ed as £7,499, which is $10,192 over here in the United States. There’s a 10-kit limited run of these starter packs, so if you want one, you’re going to want to chuck your name into the running with either a 75 or 50 percent down payment. If you’re one of the first to purchase, you’ll also have the chance to build the car in Tipo 184's workshop—with Anstead’s helping hand.

If that doesn’t happen for you, then no worries: the instructions are well-organized into several distinct “chapters” that will guide you through one element of the car at a time. You’ll also be able to purchase those kits separately in 2021, so you can build and budget at your own pace.