You Can Still Buy Right-Hand-Drive Wranglers From Jeep

A long-time favorite of fleet buyers like delivery services and the Post Office (not since 1984 though), if you’re interested, you can buy a Wrangler Unlimited in right-hand drive. In case you forgot, Uptons_Bjs on Reddit reminded us all that if you want something brand new (not 25 years old) that’s RHD, Jeep will supply.



The Wrangler RHD is its own trim in the Wrangler lineup now. Starting at $38,925, it sits toward the higher end of the lineup, slotting between the Sport Altitude below and the Sahara above .



I’m not quite sure who the market would be for this. It’s a niche for sure, but this being Jeep, I’m sure there is some appeal out there somewhere . Y ou’re paying more for less. No doubt most of the cost of this thing is wrapped up in the unique RHD setup.



Opting for the RHD trim limits you. For starters, you can’t get RHD on the two-door. It’s only available on Unlimited models . Also, the only engine and transmission available is the base 2.0-liter turbo-four with the eight-speed auto. No V6, diesel, or stick. Don’t count on any serious off-road goodies either. While it does have 4WD and you get skid plates on the transmission and transfer case, it gets a Dana M200 rear axle along with conventional differential front and rear axles. You also can only get 17-inch wheels and you can choose any top as long as it’s either a black three-piece hardtop or no top .

Inside, it’s basic Wrangler as well, sporting cloth seats with manual adjustments and a laughably small five-inch touch screen on the dash. You can choose an Alpine audio system for $1,295 and a $995 cold weather package, but that’s it. Loaded out you’re looking at $42,955 for a RHD Wrangler. This may be one of the greatest Wranglers to ever go on sale in its simplicity, if that’s what you’re looking for. That and taking a leap of faith every time you pull out to pass on a country two-lane.

