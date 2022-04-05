We’ve all done it. We’ve all gone on a car’s configurator to see just how expensive we can make it. Well, today I did that and made a gruesome discovery: You can now load up an Acura MDX to over $81,000.
No that isn’t a typo. You can spend 81 thousand of your hard-earned American dollars on a car that starts at just $48,000. Who is this for? Who let this happen? I truly don’t know.
Now, it should be said you do have to pack in a whole lot to get to this price. First, you have to get the Type-S variant, with a 355 horsepower turbocharged V6. That starts at an already beefy $66,700 (which is more than the equivalent BMW X5). Then, you’ve got to get yourself the “Type-S Advance” package. That’ll bring the price to $72,050. From there you are just a paint color and a boatload of optional accessories away from a grand total of $81,132… for a goddamn Acura MDX.
Some of those accessories include illumined doorsills, “premium” carpets, a black-chrome Type-S badge and an Acura logo projector on the bottom of the doors. What the hell is happening???
I swear to God Acura is fucking with me.
Who in their right and sane mind would buy something like this? Even at $72,550 — the price before adding options — why would you do this. There are so many better options out there, including a cheaper Acura MDX.
I don’t get it, man. I just don’t get it. I just watched One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest this weekend for the first time — maybe Danny DeVito’s character would be into it. Though, he’s probably more of a Lamborghini guy if Always Sunny is to be trusted.
I don’t know, man. Cars are so expensive. I’m tired.