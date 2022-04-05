We’ve all done it. We’ve all gone on a car’s configurator to see just how expensive we can make it. Well, today I did that and made a gruesome discovery: You can now load up an Acura MDX to over $81,000.



Advertisement

No that isn’t a typo. You can spend 81 thousand of your hard-earned American dollars on a car that starts at just $48,000. Who is this for? Who let this happen? I truly don’t know.

Now, it should be said you do have to pack in a whole lot to get to this price. First, you have to get the Type-S variant, with a 355 horsepower turbocharged V6. That starts at an already beefy $66,700 (which is more than the equivalent BMW X5). Then, you’ve got to get yourself the “Type-S Advance” package. That’ll bring the price to $72,050. From there you are just a paint color and a boatload of optional accessories away from a grand total of $81,132… for a goddamn Acura MDX.

Some of those accessories include illumined doorsills, “premium” carpets, a black-chrome Type-S badge and an Acura logo projector on the bottom of the doors. What the hell is happening???

I swear to God Acura is fucking with me.

Who in their right and sane mind would buy something like this? Even at $72,550 — the price before adding options — why would you do this. There are so many better options out there, including a cheaper Acura MDX.

G/O Media may get a commission 18% off Apple Watch SE Stay on top of your health with high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends. Buy for $230 from Amazon

I don’t get it, man. I just don’t get it. I just watched One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest this weekend for the first time — maybe Danny DeVito’s character would be into it. Though, he’s probably more of a Lamborghini guy if Always Sunny is to be trusted.

I don’t know, man. Cars are so expensive. I’m tired.