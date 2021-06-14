You Can Now Buy A Polestar 1 With Art

Image : Polestar

Are you a car-less artist who can’t seem to find a vehicle? Well, have I got a deal for you! Polestar has announced that for a limited time, artists can use their art to purchase a Polestar 1. Insert big ass asterisk here though, because there’s a catch .

From t he company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath:



“I love the idea of letting artists and collectors buy a Polestar 1 with art - it is such a special car and we wanted to find a unique way of celebrating it before its production reaches an end. It is hand-made, precious and tangible, much like a piece of art.”

Yes, you read that right. You could literally approach Polestar with a sculpture that you either created or own and they’d accept it in exchange for a Polestar 1. Well kinda. It’s not quite so simple.



Polestar has partnered with Sw edish art collector/art advisor and investor Theodor Dalenson who will act as a consultant to review the pieces of art that are submitted. And Dalenson has an eye for art. He’s sat on the board of art institutions like Moderna Museet in Stockholm and the Perez Miami Art Museum. Dalenson says “Historically, many significant art transactions have taken place outside of what we today associate with the art market.”

W hen a piece of art is submitted, it’ll be reviewed by Dalenson. If he thinks there’s something to it, he will then send the piece to have it valued by art auction houses Sotheby’s and Phillips. The big ass asterisk I mentioned? The valuation has to correspond to the price of a Polestar 1, which is $155,000. Polestar says it won’t keep the pieces and intends to sell them through the auction houses or through whatever dealer the artist works with. If you’re interested, act soon. Art can be submitted here. This initiative is only running from June 10th to August 15th while the Polestar 1 ends production later this year.

