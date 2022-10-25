You probably don’t need me to tell you that vans are incredibly popular right now . Some are fancy custom jobs. Others are much more humble. But either way, people love their vans. And while no one at Jalopnik HQ has pulled the trigger on one of their own, we definitely see the appeal. Especially this Japanese-market 1992 Nissan Homy.

Currently listed on Cars & Bids, this particular Nissan Homy’s black and gold color scheme guarantees you’re going to stand out. Since it was originally built for the Japanese market, this right-hand-drive machine will surely stand out in any American drive-through. But that’s just the price you pay for the privilege of owning such a sweet van.

Advertisement

According to the listing, “Factory equipment includes an adjustable suspension system, dual sunroofs, a soft-close sliding door, cloth upholstery, swiveling and folding second-row seats, folding third-row seats, and a CD player.” That’s right. Dual sunroofs. It’s also got some modifications, including a body kit, an aftermarket exhaust tip, tinted windows, faux wood interior trim, a MOMO steering wheel, and those sweet 16-inch wheels.

Mechanically, you’re looking at a 3.0-liter V6, a four-speed automatic, and rear-wheel drive. Power is said to be about 155 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque.If you look up “tastefully modified” in the dictionary, you’ll probably find a picture of this ‘92 Homy.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Rooftop Cargo Carrier Double your trunk space.

Weatherproof and leakproof through rain, wind, snow, and even sand, this cargo protects belongings from the elements, just as your trunk would. Buy for $56 at Amazon Advertisement

That said, it’s not entirely perfect. It comes with a “not actual mileage” title, and the true mileage is unknown. Additionally, the air conditioner doesn’t work, the power curtains are broken, and there’s some rust in a couple areas. All the other blemishes are more cosmetic, like some cracks in the bodywork and stains on the seats and headliner.

Advertisement

If those are dealbreakers for you, we get it. But at the same time, we can’t help thinking how awesome it would be to hit the road in this thing and spend a month or two just visiting national parks. Especially since this Homy is pretty affordable. At the time of writing, it’s only up to $4,500 with two days left on the auction.

Advertisement