You Can Have Kimi Raikkonen's Audi RS6 Avant For A Mere $138,850

There’s a new Audi RS6 Avant coming out in sometime in the very near future, but if you want yours used with a little bit of added starpower, you might consider buying Kimi Raikkonen’s old Audi. Which, yes, is currently up for sale.

The listing is featured on Netti Auto, a Finnish car sales site. That does in fact mean that the car is located in Finland—Kotka, to be exact —but I’m sure anyone who’s willing to spend €125,000 (that’s $138,850) on a car formerly owned by Raikkonen is probably also willing to go to great lengths to acquire it.

Yeah. It’s almost $140,000! The good news is that there’s a financing opportunity.

The RS6 Avant has a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that you can count on to deliver 553 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque (albeit in its most standard factory form) . This particular motor is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and tops out at 155 mph .

Buuuut, Kimi Raikkonen didn’t just leave it at that. Oh, no. There were some obvious modifications going on here, because this particular car has 680 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. A BSR tuning chip was added earlier this year to kick things up a notch. It’s totally possible to remove it, but I don’t know why you’d want to.

That’s pretty different than the electrified V8 powertrain that’ll be coming in the new 2020 model—but if you’re up for keeping it old school, the older model is the way to go.

With only 42,875 miles on the odometer and a claimed original purchase price of $253,245, the current price isn’t actually all that egregious. You’re probably not going to find a former F1 driver’s car being sold for much less.