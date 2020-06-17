You Can Get Low Financing Now Even On BMW's M Cars

Photo : BMW

Almost every automaker put together some kind of zero percent of very-low-percent financing scheme amid the pandemic, in hopes of spurring buying at a time when a lot of people were content to hold onto their money. BMW was no different, though BMW’s also happens to include every one of their M cars in the offers.

The offer, specifically, is for 0.9 percent APR on a new loan, though it gets better for people interested in an X3 M or X4 M.

From Cars Direct:

The best offers are found on the 2020 X3 M and X4 M models. Along with 0.9% for 60 months, buyers are eligible for a $5,000 APR credit applied to MSRP. If you’re a current BMW owner or coming from a competitor, you qualify for an additional $750 bonus. Unfortunately, models like the M2 Competition Coupe, X5 M, X6 M, and M8 do not qualify for any cash incentives, though buyers can still take advantage of the 0.9% financing offer.

The usual caveats apply—you have to have stellar credit to get the lowest rate, and you’re liable for every other fee associated with car buying, like registration and taxes. It’s also hard to tell how unusual this is, pandemic or not, since every car purchase is its own negotiation, and sometimes very different from what’s advertised. (A quick glance at Mercedes’ current offers shows plenty of offers for AMG cars at zero percent APR, for example.)

I also imagine that many people who think they’re in the market for M cars end up leasing in the end, though Cars Direct said the lease incentives for them are almost non-existent.

In any case, you’ve got a little less than two weeks left if you’re interested, as the current offer ends June 30. And to game this out a little bit more, if you borrowed the base price ($58,900) of the current M2 at this rate for 60 months, your monthly payment would hypothetically be around $1,000, which, you know, it’s always still a question of how spendy you want to get.