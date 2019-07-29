You don’t have to be a car enthusiast to dream about the sweet, sweet joy that is careening through a rally course at full send like you’re champion of the world—but you do have to be pretty serious to actually go out and buy yourself a car that could do just that. Fortunately, there’s an absolutely gorgeous 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four WRC for sale on Japanese Classics, and it won’t cost you any organs on the black market to afford it.



Hell yeah—at 25 years of age, the ‘94 Celica GT-Four WRC is now legal for US markets, and this handsome Solar Yellow version with 129,000 original miles could be yours. And the thing is in seriously gorgeous condition—there are some scratches and dings, but honestly? A few little bumps here and there on a 25-year-old car with over 100,000 miles is actually impressive. It’s the kind of wear you’d expect.

Advertisement

There have, admittedly, been some minor updates, mainly to the interior. The head unit was upgraded to feature AUX and USB ports, and the pedals have been swapped out for original ones. But other than that, nothing has been majorly changed. Try finding another model with fewer changes, I dare ya.

Here’s more from the description on Japanese Classics:

The GT-Four model features the latest legal generation of Toyota’s 3SGTE. In the Japanese market, featuring a larger size turbocharger, the 1998cc mill produced 252ps, and is especially good in the midrange. Additionally the basic plumbing water injection and anti lag are all included on the WRC edition compared to all other ST-205s. Its signature heat shield should be noted by the eagle-eyed, and denotes that this is no WRC edition ripoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from that, the car is unchanged and as functional as if it just rolled off the lot. Plus, it’s just been serviced and has met all the requirements for the Virginia state safety inspection—so you know this thing is in guaranteed good shape.

Advertisement

Who’s willing to drop the $17,995 to call this beautiful baby their very own?

