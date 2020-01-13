You Can Buy The First C6 Corvette Z06 For $79,000, But You Can't Take It On The Street

Image : Mecum

There’s some kind of odd mystique surrounding the “first” model made of any material item, even though no one can tell the difference and No. 2 onward are likely a lot cheaper. If you’re into firsts, though, the first example of the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to roll off the line is for sale for $79,000.

But don’t think you’ll be proudly driving it out of the showroom, because this car isn’t street legal.

The first Corvette Z06 off of the line for the C6 generation, built in 2005, is for sale through GT Motor Cars in Connecticut. It isn’t the first time the car has been sold, and a Mecum Auctions listing from 2015 noted all of its noteworthy attributes, including being: the first C6 Z06 built at the famous Bowling Green assembly plant and a pre-production development car; driven at places like the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps; and taken over 200 mph on the Autobahn. Its sale will also come with original paperwork and historical documents, the GT Motor Cars listing says, both of which were also part of the Mecum sale.

But even with its 7.0-liter V8 engine that makes a rated 505 horsepower and its six-speed manual pictured in the sale listing, this pre-production Z06 won’t see any public roads. As the Mecum listing mentioned:

This vehicle is not certified to comply with any federal, state or local laws, rules or regulations and may not be driven on public roads. Sold on Bill of Sale only.

The GT Motor Cars listing doesn’t include a price, but Jalopnik reached out and was told that the ask is $79,000. That’s a lot more than the car has sold for or been bid to in the past, as Mecum listed its 2015 high bid at $44,000 and Road & Track notes that Barrett-Jackson auctioned it for $50,600 in 2009.

But perceived value is up to the individual, and perhaps someone out there will think $79,000 is just the right price for a car they can’t take out of the driveway.

