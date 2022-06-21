There’s a certain subset of people out there who are really interested in buying cars that celebrities used to own, which I guess is fine. But I feel like I’d draw the line at a car in which someone was killed. Whoever ends up buying the 1996 BMW 750iL that Tupac Shakur was allegedly killed in, though, does not seem to have those same qualms.

Yes, you read that right. If you head to CarGurus right now (or to Zerin Dube’s Twitter account, where I stumbled on this listing), you can find a listing for the BMW that Shakur was shot in — allegedly. Here’s the dealer’s description:

This 1996 BMW 7 Series 4dr Tupac Shakur features a 5.4L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Leather Interior Surface, This is the actual car that Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in after a Fight at the MGM in Las Vegas. It was driven by Suge Knight and originally leased by Death Row Records. This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display.

The listing was posted by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas and, as noted in the listing, this isn’t the first time the car has been sold. In fact, there was one fella out there who dedicated his life to collecting cars like this. To each their own, I suppose!

The highlight of the listing, though, has to be the Additional Information section:

Somehow, “leather interior surface” ranks higher than “this is the actual car that Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in” on the list of things that are important when it comes time to sell a vehicle.

All that being said, the car has been up for sale for months now, so maybe people aren’t actually all that interested in spending nearly $2 million on a murder scene.