Yes, You Can Get A Woodgrain Kit For The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, But It's Not Good Enough

Screenshot : Ford

I imagine that many of you, even after reading our own David Tracy’s full review of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, still have many unanswered questions about the car. And, I’d also bet that at the top of that list of questions is “can you get it with wood paneling, like an old Ford Country Squire?” Well, thanks to a reader named Chris noticing something on the Mach-E accessories page, we know that answer is a definitive “sort of.”



Advertisement

You can get a graphics package called “Sport Stripes, Woodgrain” that roughly emulates a sort of wood-paneled look, though the placement of the decals on the hood, tailgate, and sills don’t really seem like enough to me.

Screenshot : Ford

Advertisement

Sure, unlike some new cars, the Mach-E doesn’t really have a woodgrain heritage to pull from. Ford decided to style this car with cues from the Mustang, which never offered woodgrain as an option, which I suppose should make us thankful for any woodgrain options at all.



Still, if you’re going to do it, you may as well do it up, right? Even if we keep Ford’s more modern use of that dark charcoal-gray wood, there’s still so much more Ford could have done to turn that $200 sticker kit into a full-on woodgrain nostalgia package.

Ford, did you even consider something like this?

Screenshot : Ford/Jason Torchinsky

Advertisement

This could be the “Country Squire Appearance Package” and would include full side wood paneling stickers, a chrome roof rack, a dimensional plastic faux-grille insert (with chrome Mustang horse), an LTD-style hood ornament, and LTD-style wire-inspired full wheel covers.

Now that’s some classy shit, right there. This is how you move electric cars to people who are still on the fence, Ford. Make this a $1,000 option kit and you can thank me later.