If you’ve every dreamed of buying a vehicle owned by a motorsport magnate and then a drug lord, you may finally be able to satisfy your most niche desire. A 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC initially owned by Roger Penske and later purchased by Pablo Escobar is hitting the auction block over at Collecting Cars.

Surprisingly, those aren’t the only two big names associated with this vehicle. Penske fielded the Porsche for Formula One World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi as part of the International Race of Champions. It was later sold to John Tunstall, who raced it in IMSA events like the Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

When Tunstall finished with it, he sold it to Escobar, who raced it in Columbia outfitted in 935 bodywork. It was once again returned to America in the 1990s, converted back to its original bodywork, and entered in car shows and vintage races.

If its ownership list isn’t a selling point, then maybe you can appreciate its rarity. Only 15 IROC RSRs were produced in ‘74, and they included features that distinguished it from the conventional 911, including matte black headlamp covers, quick-release trunk catches, an external fire extinguisher, wide Fuchs alloy wheels, a large rear spoiler, and that handsome Sahara Beige paint scheme. The interior was also stripped out to make way for bucket seats and era-appropriate Repa racing harnesses. This was, after all, a race car.

The manual Porsche is powered by a 3.0-liter “high butterfly” flat-six racing engine that’s paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Other specs aren’t available, but with a few changes, you could honestly take this car back out for regular vintage competition. It’s in gorgeous condition and looks like it was transported straight from the 1970s.

With such an impressive pedigree, the bids on this car have been quite impressive. At the time of writing, the current bid sits at $856,055 — though I do have to admire the person who placed the initial $100 bid. Shoot for the stars.