Would You Pony Up $18,000 For This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible?

The Mustang will likely soon be the only car in Ford’s lineup. B ut as today’s Good Buy or Goodbye convertible attests, these pony cars have long found favor at FoMoCo. Let’s see if this classic edition’s price might make it the only one you’d consider.

We’re getting very close to a dystopian nightmare world prophesied by the movie Demolition Man. That strangely prescient flick had everybody eating the same stuff, living under the same semi-authoritarian rule, and using the same three shells when pooping. Well, not the exact same shells, but you get what I mean. One thing the movie didn’t foretell was society’s shunning of two-door cars for lumpy and anonymous tall wagons. Hell, in the movie even the cops rolled in two-door cars.

If you want to live that movie life, you could do far worse than to buy the 1993 Mercedes Benz 300CE we looked at yesterday. That just so happened to come out the same year as the Stallone sci-fi action flick and, based on your comments, it has aged just as well. The $6,500 asking price wasn’t quite as equally well-received, however , earning an excruciatingly narrow 51 % Goodbye loss .

What is the oldest car you would consider using as a daily driver? I mean, at what point would you say an old car is just not safe enough, or competent enough to use on a regular basis? I ask this because I look at this 1966 Ford Mustang convertible and I think it would make for a fine daily conveyance. Hell, I’d even drive it at night too.

Now, I may very well be biased as it just so happens that my second-ever car was a 1966 Ford Mustang. Mine was a notchback coupé, not the more desirable convertible, and it had the 200 horsepower 289 CID V8 and a C4 automatic.

This car drops its top and rocks the rare combo of the 120-horse 200 CID straight-six and a four-speed manual. That makes it a good bit less of a rodeo star than the V8-engined cars, but on the flip side, it should be a lot more frugal. I used to drive from gas station to gas station in my ‘Stang as I could never afford to fill the tank and it got really bad mileage .

That Falcon Six should also prove exceptionally durable, and save for the carburetor, should be fairly easy to maintain. The ad says that the odo reads 94,000 miles, but that implies that the actual number of barrel rolls may be way more. Whatever the total, it looks to be in great shape for its age.

The paint appears to be Moss Green and that is paired with a black top and black vinyl interior. The bodywork looks to be in excellent shape, as do all the chrome and badging. It wears the correct model-year wheel covers and, nicely, whitewall tires.

Above all that, the convertible top appears free of any rips, tears, or other damage. On the downside, the plastic rear window needs replacing. It’s weathered into a nasty red that makes it look like the car in which Vincent Vega shot Marvin in the face.

The ad says this is a “Rust free car, used mostly for shows, Garage kept, ready to drive.” That brings us back to the original question: would you drive a car of this age regularly, or would you relegate it—as seemingly has the present owner—to weekend and car show duty only?

I guess a more important question is, would you pay the seller’s $18,000 asking to engender making that choice?

What do you say, is this classic pony worth that kind of cash with only a six under the hood? Or, is that too much to saddle up this ‘Stang?

You decide!

