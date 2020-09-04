ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Concept Cars

Would You Pay Six Figures For A Jeep Grand Wagoneer?

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:jeep grand wagoneer
jeep grand wagoneerJeepGrand WagoneerSUVsCar Prices
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Would You Pay Six Figures For A Jeep Grand Wagoneer?
Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept debuted yesterday to the usual concept car reception of some people saying that they hate it, others saying they didn’t, and still others assessing it as, “fine.” More interesting to me, however, is the price, because this thing is gonna be expensive.

Advertisement

According to Car and Driver, they will start around $60,000 and ramp all the way up to over $100,000, which is Cadillac Escalade-level money to pay for an SUV. And within that range I’m sure, like Fiat Chrysler does with all of its brands, there will be roughly 13 million trims between $60,000 and the $100,000+ but, man, six figures for a Jeep feels like it should be illegal.

For context, here’s the base price for new Jeeps currently on offer now. The Grand Wagoneer’s base price will a little less than double then highest current Jeep base.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Would You Pay Six Figures For A Jeep Grand Wagoneer?
Screenshot: Jeep

Now, it’s worth noting that the base price for a 1988 Grand Wagoneer, to take a random example, was $24,623, or about $55,141 in today’s dollars, and so it’s not like the new Grand Wagoneer’s base price is too out of line, historically speaking. It was advertised back then as being the classiest SUV available, and it pretty much was, with an expensive price to boot.

G/O Media may get a commission
Mario Tennis Aces

But that was back then. In the 2020s, buyers in the segment have a lot more choice, and the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer will have to compete with numerous big luxury SUVs that can lay claim to the title of being among the classiest, including the Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln Navigator, Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Volvo XC90, Range Rover, and Audi Q7.

Which means that while obviously there is a healthy market for big luxury SUVs, the question is whether the Jeep Grand Wagoneer can compete with the big boys who have been doing luxury for a lot longer. To be clear: I have no doubt that there are plenty of people out there willing to buy a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that costs over $100,000. My question is: Would you?

Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Please Provide Reasons Why I Shouldn't Buy This Trabant

Why Boeing's Design For A 747 Full Of Cruise Missiles Makes Total Sense

A Remote Alaskan Town Used Car Headlights To Help Save A Kid

At $12,000, Could This Diesel 1983 GMC Caballero Become Your New Best Friend?

DISCUSSION

taema
Taema

The C level people at my company would. 🤦‍♂️