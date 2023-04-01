Happy April Fools, y’all. It’s that hallowed day when everyone just makes stuff up and pretends it’s 100- percent totally real, often committing way too hard to the bit and making sure it’s not fun for anyone. I, of course, would never do that to you. I’ve never committed to a bit in my life. I don’t know what you’re talking about.

On this day of not doing bits, it’s time for our regularly scheduled slideshow: The Least Dope Cars available online. Through Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, I’ve found a wealth of examples — cars that are either born un-Dope, or cars that through their condition or advertising have un-Dopeness thrust upon them. Let’s take a look.