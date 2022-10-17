If you’re one of the richest human beings ever to walk this Earth, chances are you’re pretty insulated from the rest of the world. You don’t really need to concern yourself with the opinions of others, to even consider the whims of the proles. At least, that’s how things were — before that damned Twitter came around, giving the unwashed masses unfettered access to your billionaire psyche.

Now, you can’t avoid them. They’re out there, talking about you, and doing it so publicly that you can’t help but overhear — or, over-read. Worse than that, they’re taking you to task: tracking your flights, measuring each and every unit of CO2 emitted by your globe-hopping escapades. What’s a poor, put-upon titan of industry to do? Well, if you’re Bernard Arnault, it seems the answer is to just sell your jet.

Advertisement

Elon Musk isn’t the only billionaire whose private jet is being tracked by rude teens, apparently. Bernard Arnault, fashion magnate and third-richest person in the world, also had a Twitter account dedicated to tracing his every flight plan and tabulating his carbon emissions. Arnault, apparently, had concerns for his privacy — and sold his jet to keep is secrets.



There’s no word as to just what Arnault wants to hide by obfuscating his movements like this, so we can only speculate as to what a man with billions at his disposal does while hiding away from prying eyes. Building big boats that eat submarines? It’s anyone’s guess.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off Bosch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit Drill it, drive it

Comes with a powerful hammer drill/driver that uses a brushless motor to deliver a great runtime and excellent power in the face of tough materials, it has a lot of settings, a precision clutch, and an all-metal chuck for enhanced durability and longevity. Buy for $99 from Amazon Advertisement

Arnault still intends to take private jets around, they just won’t be entirely private to him. Maybe there’s a timeshare situation involved, between him and the other Bond villains.