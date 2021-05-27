Woman Speeds Through Vaccination Site To Protest Vaccines

Image : Mario Tama/Getty ( Getty Images )

One of the less horrible, but more annoying consequences of the Covid-19 Pandemic is the amount is that we’re hearing more from vaccine skeptics, and at times, being forced to deal with their wacky bullshit. That’s what has recently happened in Tennessee. ABC News reported that a woman was willing to potentially kill people to protest the vaccine.

The incident happened on Monday at a vaccination site in Maryville, TN which sits about 18 miles outside of Knoxville. According to the incident report and witnesses, the driver, Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, approached the site in her blue Chrysler Aspen driving erratically then proceeded to drive through the cones set up to direct cars around the site. She drove through a tent at “a high rate of speed” nearly hitting seven worker before being stopped by sheriffs deputies who were on site doing cop stuff.

After she drove through the tent she sped off, with workers alerting the deputies to what happened. Witnesses say that she narrowly missed them and others while yelling “No vaccine!” as she was driving through.



Once in custody, she told police she was driving through to protest the vaccine.

Brown was released on bond but is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks. She’s been charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment.

