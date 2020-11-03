Woman In Labor Made Her Husband Stop On Their Way To The Hospital So She Could Vote

A voter cast his ballot at a drive-through vote by mail ballot box at the Alafaya Branch Library in Orlando, Florida, on October 30, 2020. Photo : Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP ( Getty Images )

So, you think you’re a bad bitch for democracy, do you? Got your “I Voted” sticker pics all over your ’Grams. Maybe you put it on your mask, how fun! Well, a woman in Florida last week made her husband stop the car on the way to the hospital where she was heading to deliver a baby.

All so she could vote.



Yeah, not so bad now I bet. From CNN:

“I have not seen anything like this before, but our job is to make sure that every eligible voter votes,” said Karen Briceño González, who works in the voter service department. “No matter the circumstances, we’re going to ensure that they vote even if it’s someone in labor in a car.” Briceño González was working when the man came up to the counter with the urgent request. “I was helping at the counter with the voters for early voting and I got a gentleman handing me 2 driver’s licenses,” Briceño González told CNN. “I was telling him, ‘No, I just need yours. If the other person wants to come in and vote, they can.’ And he said, ‘No, you don’t understand. My wife’s going to have a baby.’” The woman refused to go to the hospital until she voted, the office said.﻿



It was an unorthodox voting scenario, but the folks working for the voter service department in Orange County, Florida, take their mission to make sure every vote counts very seriously. González brought the woman’s ballot out to the car and waited for her to calmly finish voting. The woman has not been identified, but Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office spokeswoman Danaë Rivera-Marasco told CNN they hope she and the baby are doing well.

OK, so even if you weren’t actively preparing to push a human being out of your body while at the polls, you are still a bad bitch for doing your duty and voting. Though I have to ask if you haven’t voted yet, what exactly is your excuse?