Woman Bursts Into Flames After Rolling Car Full Of Hoarded Gas

Screenshot : Fox Carolina News / YouTube

A South Carolina woman found herself on fire after rolling a Pontiac G6 during short a police chase. The hoard of gasoline in back exploded, setting both the car and its driver alight.



Advertisement

On May 13, a Pickens County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Pontiac G6 after noticing the plates mounted on the car were apparently stolen, reports the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, a 28-year-old South Carolina woman, hit the gas instead. She lost control and flipped the car before the officer could even make the radio call.

The car reportedly immediately caught fire and the police claim to have heard multiple explosions from inside the Pontiac . The driver exited the car while on fire and the officer pushed her to the ground in an effort to put her out . She was transported to the hospital, but not before identifying the cause for why her car was exploding: her trunk was filled with hoarded gasoline .

The fire from “ several containers of fuel, ” as the police claim , burned through the whole car. Check out this Fox Carolina News video of the car being hauled away. There’s not much left of that G6.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, as t he Charlotte Observer reports, and the officers did not indicate whether the driver will be facing charges or not. Her condition has also not been released at this time.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

This gas hoarding thing is going way too far. It’s bad enough that people have to be reminded to not fill up shopping bags with gas, now people are getting hurt through questionable choices involving fuel hoarding. It was only Wednesday when a Hummer went up in flames carrying its own hoard of fuel. And on the day before that, a fight broke out over someone cutting in a fuel line.

Thankfully, pipeline service has been restored in the region. H opefully soon people won’t feel inclined to roll around with gasoline stockpiles in their cars and get into fights in fuel lines.