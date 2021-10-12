Winnebago is adding a neat addition to its lineup with the company’s smallest camper yet. The Hike 100 is just short of 16 feet long, weighs 2,700 pounds, and is built for outdoor activities.

Advertisement

The RV industry is continuing to cash in on America’s insatiable lust for travel. More and more people are buying RVs and camper vans, then setting out on road trips. Campers are getting even more accessible, coming in smaller, easier- to- tow sizes. They’re also getting built with the idea of adventuring far off of the grid in mind. Winnebago recently introduced six RVs from a wheelchair- accessible camper van to a giant Class A coach, but the coolest of the bunch is the little Hike 100.

The company says that the Hike 100 is for rugged adventure and “built for going beyond the beaten path.” And at least on paper, it sounds like this trailer is built a bit better than the flimsy things that even dealerships are complaining about.

The Hike 100 has an exoskeleton featuring nerf bars and works as mounting points for Thule accessories.

G/O Media may get a commission Clip the Coupon for $27 off Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner Clean out your car!

This handheld portable vacuum from Thisworx has various attachments designed specifically to reach into every weird crevice your car has. Buy for $18 at Amazon

It has some metal adorning the lower walls, 16-inch Goodyear Endurance off-road tires, and an axle lift.



Advertisement

The roof is even strong enough so that you could walk on it. And yep, that means that this trailer can haul kayaks and other toys.

Advertisement

The trailer can camp away from civilization, at least for a short amount of time. It comes with a 190-watt solar panel and comes with the prep necessary to add more panels.



There’s also a 31-gallon fresh water tank, 25-gallon gray water tank, and 4.75-gallon black tank. These capacities may be a bit too small for an extended off-grid getaway, but should be fine for a weekend.

Advertisement

The Hike 100 also has some handy features for winter operation, like two-inch thick walls, 18,000-BTU furnace, radiant-foil insulation in its roof, and heaters to protect the tanks from freezing up.



Advertisement

Perhaps the coolest part is that it weighs only 2,700 pounds dry. That means that it could be towed by something like a Ford Maverick, Honda Ridgeline, or a Hyundai Santa Cruz. And since it’s only seven feet, nine inches wide and 10 feet tall, you could potentially store it at home, too. It comes in with a GVWR of 4,200 pounds, so you get 1,500 pounds of payload to play with depending on the tow vehicle being used.

And that low weight and small size doesn’t come at the cost of amenities. You have sleeping arrangements for two or three, a wet bath, refrigerator, portable induction cooktop, microwave, and sink.

Advertisement

Some models of the Hike 100 add a handy portable Truma cooler that can be placed in a hatch in the back so you can really kick back and relax outside with food and drinks right nearby.

Advertisement

The interior looks pretty roomy, considering the small size of the camper.

Advertisement

The Hike 100 and the other RVs were released as part of Winnebago’s launch of Winnebago Insider, a sort of virtual showroom platform for customers.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the larger Hike comes in at $29,605, so expect this smaller version to cost less . The Hike 100 seems to offer some pretty good versatility, and its small size is a winner for people with less- capable vehicles. Hopefully its price is a knock out of the park.