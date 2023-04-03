It’s happened again: A freight train has derailed , this time operated by Montana Rail Link, sending 25 cars tumbling into the Clark Fork River Sunday, ABC reports. This derailment is just the latest in what seems to be a country-wide epidemic of out-of-control trains. According to new reporting, it’s a disease with a very clear and familiar cause: corporate greed.



ProPublica just published an extensive report on what railroad workers spent last year warning us about: Companies are putting profits ahead of worker and community safety by running larger and larger trains with skeleton crews, all to maximize profits for shareholders.

Train companies are stacking up heavy train cars that measure as much as 3 miles long . This practice has lead to record profits for the companies, but also major — and avoidable — accidents that affect communities for years afterwards.

The ProPublica story does a great job of showing the human element of these disasters. Here’s a quick run down of some of the more recent derailments:

Clearly, the February Norfolk Southern derailment was not an “if” but a “when” scenario. The purpose of these extra- long trains is to cut down on person nel , engine costs and train stop-starts, which all dig into train operators’ enormous bottom line. It seems the feds are only interested in handing out often-ignored “recommendations” on the size of freight trains, rather than setting down hard and fast regulations. With 40 percent of all consumer products sold in the U.S. traveling by train at some point , and with millions of dollars in donations from the rail freight industry flooding congress every year , we can almost certainly expect more needless derailments in the future.

The story goes into harrowing detail about what life looks like for the residents of towns affected by derailments, and it is well worth your time. You can find the whole ProPublica article here.