Sunday will see the final race of the 2019 IndyCar championship take place at Laguna Seca in California, and the title has yet to be decided. Who’s going to be the one to take it home?

There are four drivers in contention this year from three different team, albeit with several different routes to the championship: Josef Newgarden from Penske has 593 points, Alexander Rossi from Andretti Autosport has 552 points, Simon Pagenaud from Penske has 551 points, and Scott Dixon from Chip Ganassi Racing has 508. With the final race of the season being worth double points, that means things are still pretty damn competitive.

All Newgarden needs is a 4th place finish or better to lock up the championship no matter where the other contenders place—but there are no guarantees that he can bring home the Astor Cup. IndyCar hasn’t raced at Laguna Seca in years, which means that it’s tough to make any predictions.



But I think Alexander Rossi has a pretty damn good shot at things this year. Every other driver he’s competing against has at least one championship under their belt. Rossi doesn’t. And he’s a hell of a hungry driver who isn’t afraid to get a little rowdy if he has to.

My money is on him. But we want to know—who are you rooting for?