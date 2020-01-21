Who Is Paying These Wild Dealer Markups on Hyundai/Kia Crossovers?

Dealer markups are usually a classic case of supply and demand. On specialty and performance cars like a Dodge Demon, 911 GT3 or even a Civic Type R, I get why this happens. But now folks are paying markups on Korean- made family cars.



The Hyundai Palisade and it s mechanical twin the Kia Telluride are very good SUVs. They are spacious, offer great features, and ride very well. Both brands have fielded some excellent competition in a very crowded field, and the demand for these cars is high. However, I’m amazed that buyers are apparently shelling out quite a bit over MSRP on a car that isn’t that special, in the grand scheme of things, and is sure to depreciate hard.

I’ve had several conversations with buyers who are interested in the Palisade and/or Telluride only to go to their local dealer can get some sticker shock on what some dealers are asking for these vehicles. Surprisingly enough, the Hyundai dealers seem to be a bit more egregious about this practice versus the Kia stores that have had historically not the best reputation for positive car- buying experiences.

There are some Palisades listed for sale at $10,000 over MSRP:

While the Kias are marked up to between $5,000 to $7,000 over MSRP:

While these upcharges may seem mild compared to Supras going for over six-figures or the market adjustments that impacted Dodge Demons or Civic Type Rs, remember these aren’t cars with a hardcore performance buyer, a specialty and limited market looking at unique cars . By contrast, t he Palisade and Telluride have all kinds of competition in the way of the Pilot. Highlander, Explorer, Atlas, and Ascent just to name a few. All of which can be had with very competitive discounts.

Let’s also not forget the higher-end Korean cars tend to depreciate at a highly accelerated rate compared with other Asian branded cars, so the folks that paid sticker price or above on these two vehicles are going to be in for a serious shock when they go to trade those cars in.

So what should you do if you are interested in the Palisade or Telluride? The answer is simple: w ait. Just like all other mainstream cars, when the hype dies down and inventory builds up, discounts and rebates will make them more appealing.