Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

Which Car Did Suicide Doors Best?

Max Finkel
Filed to:Suicide Doors
6.3K
58
Save
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

The Lincoln Continental’s suicide doors are back again for 2020 after a limited run last year. They’re pretty neat and probably the most unusual feature on any American sedan on sale today.They didn’t used to be, though. Lots of cars had them.

The ‘60s Continental’s doors may be the inspiration for the ones you can find on one of these limited-run Contis today, but when they came out they were the last in a long line of cars to feature the reverse-opening doors with an unfortunate, less-than-appropriate name.

Advertisement

So which car had the best suicide doors? Should we even be calling them by that name any more? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to include pictures.

Share This Story

More in Countersteer

What Legendary Race Car Would You Most Love To Drive?
What Engine Would You Swap To Tell A Story?
What Do You Want To Know About The 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel?

About the author

Max Finkel
Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

TwitterPosts