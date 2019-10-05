Which Car Did Suicide Doors Best?

Photo : Wikimedia Commons

The Lincoln Continental’s suicide doors are back again for 2020 after a limited run last year. They’re pretty neat and probably the most unusual feature on any American sedan on sale today. They didn’t used to be, though. Lots of cars had them.

The ‘60s Continental’s doors may be the inspiration for the ones you can find on one of these limited-run Contis today, but when they came out they were the last in a long line of cars to feature the reverse-opening doors with an unfortunate, less-than-appropriate name.

So which car had the best suicide doors? Should we even be calling them by that name any more? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to include pictures.