Which Automotive Brands Have Earned Your Loyalty?

I don’t know if you guys have heard, but our dear David Tracy like, really digs old Jeeps. He owns a fleet of the things that is constantly in flux. Yes, David is a bona fide rusty Jeep man, but there are plenty of brands out there that are tried and true, so what are they for you?
Here in Detroit, your whole family can sometimes be dedicated to a brand, or even a model. (My sister-in-law’s brothers all drive Buick Lucernes for reasons that have never been properly articulated to me.) My family is an FCA family because we have folks who still work for the automaker. Those famous Friends & Family discounts are a pretty decent way for Big Three automakers to build that loyalty at home.
That kind of devotion to a specific brand is rarer now, especially because nearly all the big automotive brands seem to have gone through some major scandals in recent decades. But some people are still devoted to that brand through thick and thin. Mercedes Streeter lists International as one of her go-tos (which...OK) and, of course, her beloved Smart vehicles.
Maybe it’s a brand of brake pads, or an overlanding accessories brand or maybe it’s a whole damn automotive dynasty. Tells us what and why down below.
DISCUSSION
Toyota. I needed a minivan when I had my 3rd kid. Minivan #1 Dodge with 75k miles. Engine needed complete rebuild at 90k miles. Minivan #2 Mazda brand new. 50k miles and 7 alternators later, and I traded it in.
Minivan #3. Toyota. Other than eating tires quicker than a certain blue monster eats cookies, it’s been insanely reliable. Only problem we’ve had to really made the car undrivable was when the AC compressor died in mid-summer and it had 248k miles and was 13 years old.
I now am all Toyota products. I have a Camry (198k miles), my son has a Corolla (207k miles) and my daughter drives a Vibe (245k miles). The van is at 260k miles and has a bad rear seal, which my wife wants to have fixed but I want to ignore since it is only using 1/2 quart per 5k miles.
I honestly think any Toyota is pretty much a slam dunk to get to 300k miles before you have issues. I’m in my 50s. I can easily imagine getting a new Toyota today it it being the last car I ever buy since I wouldn’t be surprised if my 16 year old Camry will outlast me.