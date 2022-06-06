We’ve all been there. You’re out for a drive, miles from home and suddenly your gauge cluster lights up like the Griswold’s house at Christmas time. Your car sputters or shuts down, and you’ve got to pull over to the shoulder… hopefully. A vehicle breakdown is almost like a right of passage for car people, and that’s why we want to know your worst breakdown story.

All four of the vehicles I’ve owned have suffered some sort of major meltdown at inopportune times. The one that sticks out to me the most though, was when my 2007 BMW Z4 decided it wanted a new cooling system. I was about 65 miles from home, up on Bear Mountain in Rockland County, NY, when it packed up.



I had to get it towed all the way home. What do you guys talk about with your tow truck driver? Because I have no idea.



That car also broke down at one mechanic’s shop and had to be towed to another mechanic’s shop since the clutch went out (and so did the throwout bearing and about $4,000 worth of other shit). Do you know how embarrassing it is to get a call from your mechanic telling you that your car is too broken for them to fix? Terrible!

I’m positive I’m not alone in these misadventures, and it’s why I want to hear from you. This is your space to vent about your worst vehicle breakdown. I also highly encourage you to show pictures of the incident, because who doesn’t love reading about another’s pain?

This is automotive therapy, and we are all here to help.