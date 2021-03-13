What's Your Worst Driving Habit?

It’s time for some self-reflection my good friends. It’s time to talk about your worst driving habits.
I don’t know if I’d say this is a bad driving habit so much as it is a bad habit I do while I’m driving, but if I’m on a longer road trip, I’ll buy a bottle of soda (that cream soda Dr. Pepper fucks me up) and put it in the cup holder open once I have a few initial sips. That way, if I’m driving alone, I don’t have to worry about opening it and closing it every time I want a drink.
The only problem is, I’m a klutz. You’re talking to the gal who recently spilled an entire water bottle onto her laptop and tried to suck water out of the USB ports like she was sucking out deadly venom from a snakebite. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve knocked those sodas over. And they can never just spill onto the floor mat or anything. No. It’s always gotta go right into my aux cord port and the little square console hole I keep my chapstick in. It’s stupid.
(This is a problem that is not exclusive to the driver’s seat or even to vehicles in general. I have lost count of the number of times my husband has told me not to spill something and I have immediately proceeded to spill it.)
But if I’m really going to out my bad driving habits… it’s gotta be this one. If someone is driving like a real asshole, I’ll be shitty right back and drive real slow in front of them and box them in next to a semi or someone else driving equally slowly. It is not a good habit. It probably contributes to other people’s road rage. But it makes me feel very self-righteous in the moment, which I suppose is all that matters.
Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!
I’m sure you’ve got your bad habits, too. So spill.
DISCUSSION
Driving while sleepy AF
So for my normal job, I wake up at 5:30am-ish. It’s about an hour to get to work. I get off at 6pm, get home around 7pm. I eat something superfast then out the door ASAP to do UberEats from 7:30pm to around 12am (extra money to send family in Mexico due to Covid shit). I shower and catch up on shit until a little after 1am. Been doing this since October. It’s a miracle I’m still alive but my 2017 Corolla’s standard active safety shit has saved me a couple times. Although, it’s just a matter of time until I have a huge accident. Super careless I know but I really don't have another option. I'm pretty good driving sleepy but yeah, there have been some close calls with primarily cement light pole bases and off ramp barriers.