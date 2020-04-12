What's Your Urban Parking Nightmare Story?

Screenshot : Seinfeld ( Youtube

This morning I was sitting on my balcony drinking my coffee and daydreaming about discontinued French hatchbacks l like I normally do when I heard screaming coming from the street below. There was an altercation. About parking.

Someone had pulled their car into the temporary loading zone in front of the construction site next door. While I was pretty sure construction projects like this. one had been halted during the pandemic, the boys were hard at work and they expected a delivery of equipment and supplies shortly after. But with the. driver’s Renault Clio in the way, that wasn’t going to be possible. The resulting ruckus drew a policeman. who, after admonishing all involved for lack for proper facial protection gave the driver a warning and sent him on his way.

All in all, the situation more or less resolved itself. Faced with a mere warning, the driver accepted defeat and moved on. But I know that can be the exception just as often as it is the rule. Parking gets tough, especially in cramped city streets and even more s o in the midst of a crisis that’s shortening everyone’s tempers. I know it. You know it. George Costanza knows it better than anyone.

So have you been less lucky than the driver below my balcony ? Let us know just how badly parking has gone for you in the comments below!