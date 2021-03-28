What's Your Favorite Song With A Car In The Title?

Back when I was a young and innocent teen, I made a Jalopnik post asking everyone to share their favorite driving songs so that I could put them together into a big playlist. It was one of my worst decisions because, three years on, I still get emails from people asking if I’ll add their brand new song to the playlist because apparently they have a Google alert that lets them know who asks for music and now my email address is forever bombarded with at least six of these emails a day. But I’m back again to tempt fate. I want to know your favorite song with cars in the title.
I am not making a playlist this time. I am simply just looking to enjoy new music because I forgot how much I enjoy music. I used to spend hours religiously scrolling through Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube playlists to find new things to listen to, and I have since ceased to do that because I am no longer a teenager who took every class offered by her high school and got to spend her senior year sitting in the library dicking around.
So, I want some car tunes. Some songs about cars. Some songs that have cars in their title. I do not want your favorite driving songs, because I already have that. I want specific references. Lay ‘em on me.
I’ll get us primed and ready to go. A personal favorite of mine is Revvin’ My CJ-7 by Summer Salt, a local Austin band I had the pleasure of seeing play at a co-op down the street when I lived there in college. They have very chill vibes. They’re the sound of laying on the beach on a warm summer day.
Next we move onto Cadillac Girl by Only Real, which was my most-played song in 2016. It was obscene how much I listened to this song, but when I turn it on now, it reminds me of driving around Austin with my windows down in the spring.
And I would be remiss to omit my other favorite song about Cadillacs, the excellent Cadillac Car by Playboy Manbaby, which I love in part because my husband drives a Cadillac and I get to sing this to him all the time.
Now it’s your turn to share with the class.
DISCUSSION
Here’s my favorite Cadillac song. Hard not to tap your foot to this one