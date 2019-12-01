What's Your Favorite Non-Car (Or Truck) Produced By An Automaker?

Earlier this week, I was reading BringATrailer as one does and I came across this 1981 Chrysler Sno Runner. Apparently, this little cross between a moped and a snow-mobile was powered by a little single-cylinder Chrysler boat engine and sold alongside the rest of the Mopar product line . While there have been adult toys for sale at Dodge dealers, I had never seen one of these before.

It’s so far removed from the rest of the Chrysler lineup, but it’s still wearing that same Pentastar, and it’s easy to disassemble so you can stick it in the back of your Town and Country (station wagon, of course) . It’s an accessory, yes, but it’s also a Chrysler product in its own right. And I think that’s cool as hell.



Image : Chrysler Corporation

That got me thinking. What other products like these are out there? What other non-car products have automakers designed and marketed under their main brands? I’m not talking about heavy trucks built by automakers, and, to keep it interesting, let’s say motorcycles are out too. But what else like the Sno Runner got built? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to include images as well!

