Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

What's Your Best "Fish Out Of Water" Car-Spot?

Max Finkel
Filed to:countersteer
4.9K
97
Save
Photo: Max Finkel / Jalopnik
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

I know I’m not the only one who gets a jolt form spotting a car that shouldn’t be where it is. Maybe it’s built for another sort of surroundings, like a Soviet 4x4 in Brooklyn, or perhaps it’s just so mind-numbingly rare that it seems impossible it might be street-parked at all. But they’re out there, and I know you’ve seen them.

A few weeks back I got to drive an Alfa Spider built after the brand left on its hiatus from the North American market. With right-hand-drive, the little red car must have looked out of place on Manhattan streets to passersby, even if they didn’t know the ins and outs of the 25-year import law that kept the car on the other side of the Atlantic until now.

Advertisement

A few days later I was visiting family in Miami when I saw a couple of out-of-place cars myself. First was a Ford Ranger on Puerto Rico plates somehow out and about on the mainland. The second was a silver Mercedes van. It wasn’t a Sprinter and it looked like a Metris but there was something off. This van was just slightly too old to be an American-market model. It was a Viano and the mystery of its appearance on the streets of Miami still eludes me. At least I got photographic proof, though, right?

I know you guys have spotted your own out-of-place machines wherever you are. I’m sure you have questions about them. You’re the Jalopnik commentariat, after all. So share your finds below with us, and include a picture if you’ve got one as well. Maybe someone out there can fill in some of the blanks.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

If Giant Monsters Attack, Is A Modern SUV The Best Place To Be?

What Was The Worst Vehicle Announced In 2019?

What Was The Coolest Car Your Parents Owned?

About the author

Max Finkel
Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

TwitterPosts