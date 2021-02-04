What's The Last Gas-Powered Car You Will Own?

I’m guessing that for a lot of people it will be a pickup with a good motor. You know, for all that off-roading and overlanding and long-distance towing some people can’t get enough of.
I say pickup because in this scenario your daily driver is something electric. In this scenario — maybe 10 to 15 years from now — electric cars as daily drivers will make the most financial sense for most people, whether that’s because of government subsidies and a vast charging infrastructure or because the batteries and tech get bigger and faster and stronger and cheaper. Or some combination of those.
In this scenario, you have an electric car for daily use — a Tesla Model 2, perhaps — and then, if you’re lucky, some money leftover to spend on a gas-powered weekend car. Something like an old Silverado, perhaps. The car would be something that could accomplish the things like long-distance towing that electric cars are very bad at.
Now, this is just speaking practically — obviously, there’s a whole world of collectors and people who aspire to be collectors and that world won’t go away — but for non-enthusiast owners an electric daily driver and a gas-powered truck or SUV seems to cover all the bases.
The presumption is also that we will not have solved charging and made it as fast as filling up your fuel tank in this hypothetical future. That’s a big if, for sure, though having watched all of this play out for years, it seems like that that isn’t right around the corner.
One more thing I will add: You are free to simply just name your favorite gas-powered car, or your dream gas-powered car. The C6 I put up top is neither my favorite nor my dream car but it would be up there in my personal rankings of last gas-powered car, if for nothing else than a final and complete exorcism of my youth.
But a more interesting way to approach things might be to take the question more seriously. How do you use your cars and what do you need them for? What do gas-powered cars get done that electric cars do poorly and vice versa? How interested are you (really) in babying old technology?
James May once said he wanted to go out in a BMW 3 Series and that’s as good an answer as any.
DISCUSSION
Hopefully the one I’m driving now, a 2019 VW Tiguan. I have had a Nissan Leaf and a Tesla Model 3 already. I have a reservation on a VW Id.4, and hopefully it will be that sweet spot of “more than adequate range” that the Leaf was lacking and “not put together in a tent by semi-trained monkeys” that the Tesla was lacking.
To be fair, my Tesla was a 2018, and I saw a 2021 the other day which appeared to have been painted and assembled with more care than the one I had. I would consider the Model Y, but first of all, no tax credit, and secondly, the styling isn’t doing it for me. I prefer the more squared-off back end like the VW sports.
However, I like the CUV format, haters be damned. And I’m not worried that the ID.4 is a VW. Most of the issues around VAG products center around the drivetrain. My Tiguan was no different, requiring an extra air-pump be installed the first week I had it (yes, extra, not a replacement. Apparently it was a known issue because there was an open TSB on it). However, the vehicle has been nothing but dependable since then. Given the relative simplicity of an EV drivetrain, I’m confident that it will be mostly issue-free on the ID.4.
If, for some reason, the ID.4 is a no-go, I’d give Nissan another chance with the Ariya.