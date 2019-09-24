What's The Largest Vehicle You've Ever Driven?

Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

The most ungainly, large, cumbersome vehicle I have ever driven was probably a full-size Ford E-Series church van towing a full-size flat trailer with a race car on the back, though I can’t say it actually felt larger than the most recent Mercedes S-Class I’ve driven.



Truth be told, the physically largest vehicle I’ve ever taken the wheel of was more likely this big Airstream-converted Sprinter van. That’s it up on the left, with some 18-wheelers for scale. That said, it really just felt like driving a very comfortable large car around. Suburbans drive worse than that thing did on the highway, super simple, stable, and with great visibility.

Advertisement

Or maybe I should peg the Volvo C303 I threaded through a couple boroughs of New York City a few years ago. Sitting ahead of the engine, navigating late night Harlem traffic, doing around 40 or 50 miles an hour in the terror-bump lane of the FDR, and parallel parking in hipster Williamsburg on a weekend morning was probably more challenging.

But what about you? What’s the largest vehicle you’ve ever been responsible for making move? What did it look like and what did it feel like?