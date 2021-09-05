There are three things you can rely on in this life: death, taxes, and someone who’s going to ask you an astoundingly dumb question about your car.

I’m sure this happens to a lot of other folks more than it happens to me. No matter what I’m driving, be it my own Suburban or a press car, the dumbest question I regularly get is, “Is that your car?” Literally any time I drive anything that isn’t a crossover. “Is that your car?”

(I also very much like it when people try to flex their car knowledge on me based on whatever I’m driving… and they’re wrong. Especially when it’s a press car. Like, buddy, I have the window sticker in the glove box. I assure you that your engine stats are entirely wrong.)

I don’t own anything particularly eclectic or fun, though, so beyond the whole “Is that your car?” scenario, I don’t usually get anything particularly stupid. Those are things I look forward to hearing when I finally decide that I don’t need to buy a house and instead should just buy a Corvette so that I can finally have the car that matches my ungodly yellow sweatpants.

But the fine readers of Jalopnik are a diverse bunch with a fascinating collection of vehicles, and I just know y’all have heard some real dumb shit come out of people’s mouths regarding your car. Please, regale me with tales of the stupidest things you’ve ever heard people ask.