What's The Dumbest Car Project You've Ever Seen?

Some projects are pretty straightforward and even common. Throwing an LS motor into your car or turning your old Harley into a chopper make sense. I don’t care about those. What I want to see are the dumbest, most ill-advised money pits you have ever seen or heard of.

Take, for example, our fearless leader Rory Carroll’s K-swapped Lada rally car build. Is it anywhere in the same universe as a good or normal idea? No. Is it completely awesome? You bet your ass it is.

So, feral commentariat, I now charge you with providing the Jalopnik staff with project car entertainment.