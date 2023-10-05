Jalopnik: Obsessed With The Culture Of Cars
QOTD

What's The Dumbest Car Project You've Ever Seen?

Maybe it's a case of dumb but awesome or maybe it's just dumb, either way we want to see it

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (54)
A red Lada sedan shell is parked, doorless, in a yard with a racing seat and roll cage installed
Does throwing a Honda K motor into a Lada shitbox rally car count as dumb? Yes, it does.
Photo: Rory Carroll/Jalopnik

Some projects are pretty straightforward and even common. Throwing an LS motor into your car or turning your old Harley into a chopper make sense. I don’t care about those. What I want to see are the dumbest, most ill-advised money pits you have ever seen or heard of.

Take, for example, our fearless leader Rory Carroll’s K-swapped Lada rally car build. Is it anywhere in the same universe as a good or normal idea? No. Is it completely awesome? You bet your ass it is.

So, feral commentariat, I now charge you with providing the Jalopnik staff with project car entertainment.