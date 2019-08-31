Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

Here at Jalopnik, we know that a big part of driving is where you’re going. On a late summer long weekend like this one, we’d hope you’re scoping out a ride down to the drive-in for a burger or some ice cream.

Obviously, in this age of fast food chains and healthy eating, there are fewer drive-in restaurants of any kind out there, but some persist. Dairy Witch, where my parents used to take me as a kid for an ice cream eaten perched on the open tailgate of my dad’s pickup, is still there in Salem, MA and the cherry-dipped soft serve still flows.

Where do/did you go for a drive-in treat? Is it still there? Did they have anything special? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to include pictures if you’ve got them.