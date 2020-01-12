What's The Best Gas Station Logo?

Photo : russellstreet ( Flickr

We talk a lot about car brands, models, and badges here, but what about the marketing efforts that sell other motoring products? In specific, what about gas stations?



Whereas cars differ significantly from one to the next, though perhaps less than we are willing to admit, most gasoline is basically the same. Sure, there are different grades and you should use the right one for your car, but when it comes to Mobil versus Conoco, or Sunoco versus Getty, it’s really all the same.

Except for the advertising, that is. Each network of stations has a well-developed brand image, from name to color scheme to logo. And some are definitely better than others.

My personal favorite is Sinclair Oil. The long-necked dinosaur is a perfect mascot for a gas station. After all, it is a fossil fuel you’re filling up with.

But gas stations are regional. There are hundreds if not thousands of chains out there around the world selling fuel, each with its own set of logos, slogans, and colors.

So which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to include a picture unless you’re really good at describing. Like really good.