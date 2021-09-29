We tend to focus on driving enjoyment when we talk about the best cars, but driving often involves a driver and co-driver. Or co-drivers, plural. Whether that’s friends or family members, we could also consider how comfortable cars are for those not behind the wheel. So, what is the best car for them, for our passengers?



I suppose the answer depends on who your passengers are, and how many of them you might have. A grand touring coupe might be great for just one passenger, but its cramped rear seat probably isn’t the most comfortable place to spend much time in. A sedan might be a better car for someone with a few passengers, but some sedans are practically coupes with two extra doors.

At that point, a wagon could be the best car for passengers. I’m probably biased because I think wagons are the end-all, be-all among cars, but a minivan would be a better fit for someone who has a few passengers, and needs to install more than one child safety seat. I don’t want to say minivans are the best passenger cars outright because at some point, drivers with families may not need that much clearance for baby seats.

That could be why SUVs and crossovers have become so popular. Both offer more space than their sedan and wagon counterparts (though, not always) and even if they may not be the best cars for drivers, they could be the best cars for the right number of passengers.

You could even argue that modern trucks are the best passenger cars. Not because trucks could fit a lot of people in their beds (which I didn’t know was illegal until I was way too old), but because four-door trucks today have huge passenger compartments with creature comforts everywhere. I’m unsure about taller trucks, though, because having to literally climb aboard every day could be a pain. But what about you? What do you think is the best car for passengers?