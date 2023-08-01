What Was Your Most Heroic Driving Moment?

Have you ever been driving along, minding your own business, when some random moment of happenstances calls on you to deliver the goods? When your VR Racing bona fides beg to be proven in the real world? I did a few weeks ago, and now I want to hear about your own experiences saving the day.

A few weeks ago I was driving down I-696, where the freeway is sunken between Southfield, Michigan, and Centerline, Michigan. I’d picked up some friends in the suburbs on our way to the Detroit Institute of Arts in Midtown. We were going about 75 mph in the middle right lane when the Fiat 500 in the passing lane (I know, cheeky little guy) blew a tire and spun out of control, sideswiping a Corolla and sending it directly into our lane.

Everything slowed down as if it were a scene from a movie. A hail of glass sprinkled my 2015 Sportwagen as I checked my blind spot, hit the brakes just the right amount and with barely a whisper of a turn slotted my car into traffic perfectly. We’d avoided both crashed vehicles in the blink of an eye while thankfully leaving the rest of traffic unscathed.

I am no Baby Driver by any means, but I felt in the zone. I parked on the shoulder as soon as I could get over and we all piled out to check on the folks in the crash. No one was seriously hurt thankfully, and police responded quickly to close off lanes and slow down traffic.

You guys tell the best stories, so here’s the opportunity to make yourselves look like badasses . What was your most impressive act of driving? Tell me about the time you were the main character on the road.