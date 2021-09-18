There comes a time in every parent’s life when they must move on from their truly beautiful pre-child vehicle to something designed for backseat comfort — and not the fun kind. What was your first parent car? And what car did you have to give up?

Every time I post something about parents or kids, all you folks in the comments make some jokes about how I must be pregnant. This is your regular reminder that I am not pregnant but that I am instead merely curious as to how car culture changes for people as their lives change. And having a kid is just about one of the biggest life changes a person could make.

I do not have children, so I’ve never really had to consider this. My family, however, insisted upon keeping their two-door sedans for as long as possible. I don’t know why they tormented themselves with having to crawl in the back to buckle in our car seats, but they did for years, and it was definitely miserable for them.

Later, my mom got a blue Blazer while my dad kept his two-door Grand Prix because having children would certainly not cramp his style. Since then, my mom has maintained her position as an SUV mom. Seeing her driving anything else is kind of uncomfortable.

When you first had kids, what car did you buy? What made you pick it? And if you managed to get rid of it, why? I want to know all about it.