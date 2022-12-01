Lamborghini officially revealed the slightly lifted, rally-inspired Huracá n Sterrato this week. We’re not convinced anyone’s ever actually going to off road one, but it’s still kind of cool. After all, it still has a 610-hp V10 and can hit 60 mph in the low-three-second range. But then Lamborghini released a promotional video for it and completely took all focus off the car.

It’s hard to pick just one word to describe this video. Insane? Unhinged? Hilarious? Bizarre? Someone at Lamborghini seriously looked at the final version and actually said, “This is great! Put this on the internet immediately!” Someone who may not have a job going forward.

Huracán Sterrato: beyond the concrete

The voiceover is immediately jarring. It sounds like a wannabe tough guy doing their impression of spoken word poetry. And then there are the words he actually says. Words someone wrote down and believed would help sell the Huracá n Sterrato. Is there a translation issue here? Maybe. Probably. But Lamborghini has enough money to hire a fluent English speaker to write its ad copy. And enough money to hire someone with enough sense to realize just how bad this is:

This one’s for you

Concrete yearner

Tamer of curves

Master of speed

Wear your finest suit

Dirt is made for it

Let the showoff begin

On this new concrete

Spray paint powder on tires

That thrive on the rim

Dust is gold

Dirt’s for the bold

Block out the sun

Raising red clouds

On that dry ground

Make gravel rain down

Let adrenaline and fun collide

Spraying grains of dust aside

It’s no filth

This is design

Any amount of grime is fine

The more you get dirty

The more you’ll shine

Dust is gold

Dirt’s for the bold

Dust is gold

Dirt’s for the bold



Just...what? What is going on here? Is this what Italians think rap is? Who signed off on this? I understand the phrase, “All press is good press,” but still. It seems like a bad strategy to release an ad that immediately causes the entire internet to make fun of you.

Imagine being so excited to take delivery of your rare and special new Huracá n Sterrato and then realizing everyone who sees it is going to associate you with this ad. Instead of being the cool guy at Cars and Coffee, you’ll hear, “SPRAY PAINT POWDER ON TIRES THAT THRIVE ON THE RIM!” from everyone who sees you. You’ll have to drive any of your dozen other supercars that you keep at your mansion if you ever want to show your face in public again.

But I guess the upside here is that getting a job making ads for Lamborghini is easier than I thought. If I suddenly stop blogging here, know that it’s because I’m now making way more money writing copy that can’t possibly be as bad as this.