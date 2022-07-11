Happy Monday. We all live with regret, and sometimes it can even be car related.



There’s always a lot of thought that goes into buying a new car for yourself, and there are many decisions you need to make. Those decisions can lead to one of those “one that got away” moments, and we want to know about it.

We don’t just want to know which car got away. We want to know why it got away. Was the price too high? Was the seller kinda sketchy? Did it end up being a mechanical basket case *cough* my Z4 *cough* upon inspection? Maybe it just was not the right time for you to buy this particular car. Hell, it’s possible you just got cold feet at the last second. We’ve all been there. Here’s the other part of the question: would you buy it now if you could? I feel like I know the answer to this, but I still want to see if your tastes have changed over the years.

It’s a summer Monday and I’m back from a vacation, so you gotta get me further down this depression pit.

For me, the car that got away is a red Subaru Legacy GT. It was a disgusting amount of years ago now, but I still think about that car. I was on my way to the dealer, cash in hand, and when I turned up the car was “sold earlier” that day. Needless to say, I was crestfallen. Big bummer energy right there. It’s all right though. I ended up getting a Ford Explorer which was probably the more pragmatic option in the long run.

So folks, tell me down below: What s topped y ou f rom b uying the c ar t hat g ot a way? They say time heals all wounds, so it’s safe to talk about these bummers here.